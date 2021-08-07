Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.92.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$51.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$72.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4292852 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

