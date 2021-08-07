Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $114.27 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. Kleros has a total market cap of $114.27 million and $3.08 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00227236 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 612,969,757 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

