Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock remained flat at $$49.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,341,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,658. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.