Komodo Price Tops $0.90 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $113.78 million and $9.18 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00302508 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00132463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00150486 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000225 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,072,667 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

