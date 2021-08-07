Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.36. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 14,314 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

