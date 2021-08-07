Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.