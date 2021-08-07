Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,410 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 939,997 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $3,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186,879 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

