Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 63 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $590.68. The company had a trading volume of 709,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,388. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.53 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

