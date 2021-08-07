Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 987,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,282.4% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 272,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,462. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

