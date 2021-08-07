Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Ball by 110.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 432,389 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL traded up $4.46 on Friday, hitting $85.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,959,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,333. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $73.59 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLL. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

