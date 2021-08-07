Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 4,425 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,811,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,525. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $119.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.