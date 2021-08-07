Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 7,661 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. International Bancshares comprises approximately 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,299,000 after buying an additional 473,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,299,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 523,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 496,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBOC traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. 236,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,187. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.25. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

