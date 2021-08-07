Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.78 ($100.92).

Get Krones alerts:

Krones stock opened at €86.45 ($101.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €79.59. Krones has a 52 week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52 week high of €87.45 ($102.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.