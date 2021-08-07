KuCoin Token (KCS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.19 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $865.05 million and approximately $18.19 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for $10.80 or 0.00024765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00056165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00884196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00100642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041499 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

