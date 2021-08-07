Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at SVB Leerink

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KURA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 940,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after buying an additional 1,416,480 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Kura Oncology by 38.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after buying an additional 621,806 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 169.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 460,915 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Kura Oncology by 31.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,225,000 after buying an additional 389,200 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

