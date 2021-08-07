Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

KYMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $62,251.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,816.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,372 shares of company stock worth $6,821,158. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.