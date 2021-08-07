L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $270.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $244.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $232.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

