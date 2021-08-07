Landbox (LAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $911,015.65

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $911,015.65 and approximately $508,669.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00143255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00156578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.36 or 0.99902676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.57 or 0.00801204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.