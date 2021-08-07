Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.62.

Landstar System stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.60. 142,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,005. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

