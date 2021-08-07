Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

LPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

LPI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 988,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,306. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $770.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

