Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LRMR. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LRMR opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.