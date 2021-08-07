Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down to $26.39

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.39, but opened at $25.29. Latham Group shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 4,021 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWIM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $17,423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $14,202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $6,392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $2,688,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,397,000.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

