Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 1st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.97.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

