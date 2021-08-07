Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 1st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.97.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
