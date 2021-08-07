Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LGRVF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.18. Legrand has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legrand will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

