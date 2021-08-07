Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

Lennox International stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.80. The stock had a trading volume of 231,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,117. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $259.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.00.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,129 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,177. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

