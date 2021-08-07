Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.
Lennox International stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.80. The stock had a trading volume of 231,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,117. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $259.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.03.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.
LII has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.00.
In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,129 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,177. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
