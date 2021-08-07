LGCY Network Price Tops $0.0052 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $66.17 million and $5.57 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.32 or 0.00858059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00100157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041065 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

