Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.56. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 595,627 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $77,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 113,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 74.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 514,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 182,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.