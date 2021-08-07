Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.56. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 595,627 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
