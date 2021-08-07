Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading 9.4% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) shares traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.27. 5,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 171,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

