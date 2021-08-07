Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading 9.4% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) shares traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.27. 5,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 171,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILA)
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
