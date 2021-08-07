Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

SPOT stock opened at $221.97 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $211.10 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

