Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 33.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock opened at $305.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

