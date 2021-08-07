Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Issues Earnings Results

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LPCN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 1,683,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LPCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

