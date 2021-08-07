Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LAC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

