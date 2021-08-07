LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.91 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.71 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.32. 729,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.75.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

