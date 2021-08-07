Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Up 8.3% Following Strong Earnings

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.07. 93,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,029,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

