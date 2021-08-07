LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. LiveRamp updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,574. LiveRamp has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms recently commented on RAMP. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

