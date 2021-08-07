LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

RAMP stock traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.90. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in LiveRamp by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

