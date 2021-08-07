LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.83. 873,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89. LKQ has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 147,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in LKQ by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after acquiring an additional 344,505 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

