loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut loanDepot from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that loanDepot will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

