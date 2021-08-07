LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $255.08

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 255.08 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 255.08 ($3.33), with a volume of 139614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.80 ($3.30).

LMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85). Also, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

