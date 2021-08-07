Lori A. Schechter Sells 14,419 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lori A. Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44.

MCK opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $318,658,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

