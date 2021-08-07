Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

LOW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,921. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

