Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Head to Head Analysis

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lucid Group alerts:

9.2% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lucid Group and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Workhorse Group -3,032.13% -127.42% -58.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Workhorse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Workhorse Group $1.39 million 895.63 $69.78 million ($0.63) -16.03

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Group and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Workhorse Group 1 5 2 0 2.13

Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 86.47%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Lucid Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.