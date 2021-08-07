Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDGL. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.44.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.95. 116,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

