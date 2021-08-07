Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDGL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,863. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

