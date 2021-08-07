MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.94.

MAG stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.28. 95,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,622. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.83. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.2576096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,018,420. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total transaction of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28. Insiders have sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162 in the last three months.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

