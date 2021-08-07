Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MGTA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 219,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,299. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGTA. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

