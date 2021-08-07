Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.538 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Shares of TSE:MG traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$105.10. The company had a trading volume of 861,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$57.42 and a 1-year high of C$126.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.29.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.1900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

