Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.70, but opened at $34.01. Magnite shares last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 72,644 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,965 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 682.5% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

