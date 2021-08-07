Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after acquiring an additional 187,160 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,013,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,690 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.52.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

