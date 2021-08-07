Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 66 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.83. 550,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.27. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $194.14 and a one year high of $336.55.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,693 shares of company stock worth $99,498,244. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

